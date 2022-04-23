renDOGE Price Down 5.6% This Week (RENDOGE)

renDOGE (RENDOGE) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. renDOGE has a total market cap of $415,180.88 and $2.00 worth of renDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One renDOGE coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000338 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, renDOGE has traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002512 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.08 or 0.00047915 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,942.20 or 0.07389246 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000170 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00044071 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39,807.73 or 0.99976021 BTC.

About renDOGE

renDOGE’s genesis date was January 20th, 2021. renDOGE’s total supply is 3,083,733 coins. The Reddit community for renDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject . renDOGE’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin, wrapped on Ethereum, as an ERC-20 token, through the Ren project. “

renDOGE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as renDOGE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire renDOGE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase renDOGE using one of the exchanges listed above.

