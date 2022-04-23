Render Token (RNDR) Price Down 7.4% Over Last Week

Render Token (RNDR) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. Render Token has a market capitalization of $453.88 million and approximately $17.04 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Render Token coin can now be bought for about $1.87 or 0.00004731 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Render Token has traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002533 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003460 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002528 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.46 or 0.00034045 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.23 or 0.00104318 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Render Token Coin Profile

Render Token is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2017. Render Token’s total supply is 530,962,615 coins and its circulating supply is 242,706,716 coins. The official website for Render Token is rendertoken.com . The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken . Render Token’s official Twitter account is @RenderToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Render Token is medium.com/render-token

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token's ecosystem. “

Render Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Render Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Render Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

