REDW Wealth LLC Has $3.82 Million Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

REDW Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP – Get Rating) by 83.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,251 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,886 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 1.1% of REDW Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 31.4% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 421.9% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 48,504 shares during the last quarter.
VTIP stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,876,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,277,799. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $50.27 and a 52 week high of $52.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.54.
