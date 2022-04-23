REDW Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

REDW Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 2,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at about $305,000. Cross Staff Investments Inc purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,481,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on CAT shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Caterpillar from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $241.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $242.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.35.

In other news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 3,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $896,760.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 10,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,479,015. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $199.50 per share, for a total transaction of $95,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,850 shares of company stock worth $11,087,916. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CAT traded down $15.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $216.30. The company had a trading volume of 4,969,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,853,384. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.67 and a fifty-two week high of $246.69. The company has a market capitalization of $115.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $212.10 and its 200 day moving average is $207.78.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.22 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 35.57%. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.50%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

