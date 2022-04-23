REDW Wealth LLC Cuts Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

REDW Wealth LLC decreased its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 131,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,036 shares during the period. ARK Innovation ETF comprises 3.6% of REDW Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. REDW Wealth LLC owned about 0.08% of ARK Innovation ETF worth $12,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,949,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,725 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,943,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,889,000 after purchasing an additional 189,304 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 132.5% during the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 41,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,634,000 after purchasing an additional 170,780 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,337,000. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 403,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,643,000 after purchasing an additional 114,122 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ARKK stock traded down $0.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.46. 21,903,866 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,843,055. ARK Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $51.85 and a twelve month high of $132.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.26.

