REDW Wealth LLC Buys New Shares in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

REDW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,155 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 101.9% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 5,577 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 79,413 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $10,243,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 15,575 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 83.0% in the 4th quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 8,333 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares during the period. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 43,264 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,580,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. 72.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on QCOM shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.76.

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total transaction of $557,473.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QCOM stock traded down $3.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $132.81. 8,309,802 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,256,875. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $122.17 and a 52-week high of $193.58. The stock has a market cap of $148.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $153.06 and its 200 day moving average is $162.31.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 104.90%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.16%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

