REDW Wealth LLC Acquires 18,024 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

REDW Wealth LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,415,002 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,024 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises about 20.8% of REDW Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $71,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Advisors Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 15,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 33,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 15.5% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 14,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period.

Shares of JPST stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,809,282 shares. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.44.

