RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.25.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RedHill Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of RedHill Biopharma stock traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $2.03. 177,144 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 429,919. RedHill Biopharma has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $11.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.79.

RedHill Biopharma ( NASDAQ:RDHL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $22.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.99 million. RedHill Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 379.42% and a negative net margin of 113.98%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.70) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that RedHill Biopharma will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in RedHill Biopharma by 288.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 17,901 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in RedHill Biopharma by 14.1% during the third quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 62,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 7,758 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RedHill Biopharma during the third quarter worth approximately $172,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in RedHill Biopharma by 8.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 312,139 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 23,776 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in RedHill Biopharma by 28.1% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 104,754 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 22,976 shares during the period. 10.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RedHill Biopharma

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

