RedFOX Labs 24 Hour Volume Tops $4.09 Million (RFOX)

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 22nd. In the last week, RedFOX Labs has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. RedFOX Labs has a market capitalization of $176.24 million and approximately $4.09 million worth of RedFOX Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RedFOX Labs coin can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.03 or 0.00397394 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.22 or 0.00086045 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.77 or 0.00092467 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004282 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001360 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00007249 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000214 BTC.

RedFOX Labs Coin Profile

RedFOX Labs is a coin. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,312,000,760 coins. The Reddit community for RedFOX Labs is /r/redfox_labs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RedFOX Labs’ official website is redfoxlabs.io . RedFOX Labs’ official Twitter account is @redfoxlabs_io

According to CryptoCompare, “RedFOX Labs is a blockchain based tech company that identifies and builds unicorn business models for the emerging markets of Southeast Asia. It creates scalable solutions, aiming to unlock the true market potential on Komodo Platform, as well as to create market-leading companies in the e-commerce, e-media, e-travel and ride-hailing sectors. The RFOX coin will be used as a form of payment to contractors, developers, network operators, for security, bug bounties, discounts on certification and many more. The RFOX token will serve as the global currency within the RFOX-KMD enterprise world. RedFox announced a token swap to the Ethereum Network. The Swap took place on the 25th of October and in both exchanges currently listing RFOX (Liquid Exchange and P2PB2B) the swap will be completed automatically. “

RedFOX Labs Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RedFOX Labs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RedFOX Labs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RedFOX Labs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

