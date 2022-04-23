Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $379.22 Million

Equities analysts expect that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Rating) will post sales of $379.22 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $379.66 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $378.77 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers posted sales of $326.28 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will report full year sales of $1.28 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.28 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Red Robin Gourmet Burgers.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $283.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.51 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative return on equity of 38.63% and a negative net margin of 4.30%. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.79) EPS.

RRGB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,083 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 2,404.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,160 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 4,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 4th quarter valued at about $167,000. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RRGB stock traded down $0.33 on Friday, reaching $13.99. 242,840 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,428. The company has a market cap of $220.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.08 and a 200-day moving average of $17.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a one year low of $12.35 and a one year high of $38.96.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers and shareable pizzas; various appetizers, salads, soups, sandwiches, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, wings, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

