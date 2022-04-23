Reckitt Benckiser Group plc Declares Dividend of $0.24 (OTCMKTS:RBGLY)

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, April 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of 0.2432 per share on Thursday, June 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th.

Reckitt Benckiser Group stock opened at $16.02 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.28. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52-week low of $14.40 and a 52-week high of $19.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.62.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 88 ($1.14) to GBX 91 ($1.18) in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Societe Generale downgraded Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Reckitt Benckiser Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4,482.20.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

