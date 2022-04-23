Raymond James Cuts Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Price Target to $305.00

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from $365.00 to $305.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ODFL. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $365.00 to $330.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $335.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $320.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $324.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $322.42.

Shares of ODFL opened at $269.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $295.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $319.32. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1-year low of $245.56 and a 1-year high of $373.58. The stock has a market cap of $30.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.03.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 30.21%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 13.50%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 36,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,039,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 225,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,622,000 after buying an additional 33,158 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 91,080 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,046,000 after purchasing an additional 26,578 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 359.3% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 10,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 8,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 772,797 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $221,005,000 after purchasing an additional 179,388 shares during the last quarter. 77.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

