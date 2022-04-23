Raydium 24-Hour Volume Tops $19.62 Million (RAY)

Raydium (RAY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 23rd. Raydium has a total market cap of $263.35 million and approximately $19.62 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Raydium has traded 3% lower against the dollar. One Raydium coin can currently be bought for $2.61 or 0.00006544 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002509 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00047671 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,951.44 or 0.07404897 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000170 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00043011 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39,782.76 or 0.99811259 BTC.

Raydium Profile

Raydium’s total supply is 554,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 100,968,713 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

Raydium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using US dollars.

