Rai Reflex Index (RAI) Trading Down 0.1% Over Last 7 Days

Rai Reflex Index (RAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. Over the last seven days, Rai Reflex Index has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. One Rai Reflex Index coin can now be bought for approximately $3.02 or 0.00007635 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Rai Reflex Index has a total market cap of $54.24 million and approximately $741,693.00 worth of Rai Reflex Index was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Rai Reflex Index alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002532 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00046174 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,953.52 or 0.07477343 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000173 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00040882 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,538.00 or 1.00097168 BTC.

Rai Reflex Index Profile

Rai Reflex Index launched on February 13th, 2021. Rai Reflex Index’s total supply is 17,985,472 coins. Rai Reflex Index’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

Buying and Selling Rai Reflex Index

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rai Reflex Index directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rai Reflex Index should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rai Reflex Index using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rai Reflex Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rai Reflex Index and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.