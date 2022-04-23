Rai Reflex Index (RAI) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $2.25 Million

Rai Reflex Index (RAI) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 23rd. During the last seven days, Rai Reflex Index has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Rai Reflex Index coin can now be purchased for about $3.02 or 0.00007583 BTC on popular exchanges. Rai Reflex Index has a market capitalization of $54.31 million and $2.25 million worth of Rai Reflex Index was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Rai Reflex Index Profile

Rai Reflex Index’s genesis date was February 13th, 2021. Rai Reflex Index’s total supply is 17,995,472 coins. Rai Reflex Index’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

Rai Reflex Index Coin Trading

