Rage Fan (RAGE) Price Reaches $0.0053

Rage Fan (RAGE) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 22nd. One Rage Fan coin can now be bought for $0.0053 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Rage Fan has a market capitalization of $300,231.59 and approximately $6,586.00 worth of Rage Fan was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Rage Fan has traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Rage Fan alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002532 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00046174 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,953.52 or 0.07477343 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000173 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00040882 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39,538.00 or 1.00097168 BTC.

Rage Fan Coin Profile

Rage Fan’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,719,938 coins. Rage Fan’s official Twitter account is @RageFanSocial

Buying and Selling Rage Fan

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rage Fan directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rage Fan should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rage Fan using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rage Fan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rage Fan and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.