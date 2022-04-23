Quantitative Advantage LLC Takes $1.14 Million Position in Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF (NASDAQ:BUFF)

Quantitative Advantage LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF (NASDAQ:BUFF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 31,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,000. Quantitative Advantage LLC owned approximately 1.29% of Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BUFF. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $311,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $335,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Institutional investors own 94.55% of the company’s stock.

Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.85. The company had a trading volume of 57,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,804. Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF has a 52 week low of $34.08 and a 52 week high of $36.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.48.

