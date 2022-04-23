Quantitative Advantage LLC Raises Stock Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Quantitative Advantage LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 674,321 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,052 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF makes up 3.7% of Quantitative Advantage LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Quantitative Advantage LLC owned approximately 0.71% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $23,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GSIE. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 13.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,960,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,517,000 after purchasing an additional 599,034 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,793,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,526,000 after purchasing an additional 369,712 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,247,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,652,000 after acquiring an additional 335,536 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $10,631,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 38.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 984,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,625,000 after acquiring an additional 273,537 shares during the last quarter.

GSIE traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.36. 624,713 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 840,894. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $30.01 and a 12 month high of $36.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.41 and its 200 day moving average is $33.94.

