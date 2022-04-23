Quantitative Advantage LLC Purchases 1,166 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Quantitative Advantage LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,452 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Vanguard Health Care ETF accounts for 1.0% of Quantitative Advantage LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Quantitative Advantage LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $6,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 5,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 9,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VHT traded down $9.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $246.80. The company had a trading volume of 322,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,429. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $251.97. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $230.54 and a twelve month high of $268.72.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

