Quantitative Advantage LLC Invests $3.06 Million in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG)

Quantitative Advantage LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 121,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,056,000. Quantitative Advantage LLC owned about 0.59% of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 527.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA purchased a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the fourth quarter worth $271,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 14,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 16,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VRIG traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.95. The stock had a trading volume of 334,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,121. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.03. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a 12-month low of $24.88 and a 12-month high of $25.13.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 18th.

