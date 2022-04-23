Quantitative Advantage LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Quantitative Advantage LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,923 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF makes up about 1.6% of Quantitative Advantage LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Quantitative Advantage LLC owned 0.23% of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF worth $10,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 525.0% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,520,000 after buying an additional 30,428 shares during the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $719,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 132.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 251,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,290,000 after buying an additional 143,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 167,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,496,000 after buying an additional 6,136 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MGC traded down $4.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $148.98. 162,330 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,924. The company has a fifty day moving average of $154.43 and a 200 day moving average of $159.73. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $143.05 and a 12 month high of $170.00.

