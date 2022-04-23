Quantitative Advantage LLC Grows Holdings in Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR)

Quantitative Advantage LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR – Get Rating) by 33.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,486 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,131 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC owned 0.06% of Global X Internet of Things ETF worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Global X Internet of Things ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X Internet of Things ETF in the third quarter worth $36,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Internet of Things ETF in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Internet of Things ETF in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X Internet of Things ETF in the third quarter worth $72,000.

NASDAQ SNSR traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.61. The company had a trading volume of 30,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,255. Global X Internet of Things ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.57 and a fifty-two week high of $40.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.59.

