Quantitative Advantage LLC Buys 1,826 Shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY)

Quantitative Advantage LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Quantitative Advantage LLC owned 1.47% of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust worth $2,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FXY. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 22.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 285.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $283,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $408,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $1,021,000.

Shares of FXY stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.87. 51,644 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,991. Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust has a 52-week low of $72.60 and a 52-week high of $87.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.08 and a 200 day moving average of $80.78.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Japanese Yen and distributes Japanese Yen in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of Japanese Yen plus accrued interest, if any, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations.

