Quantitative Advantage LLC Acquires Shares of 38,202 Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUST)

Quantitative Advantage LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUST – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 38,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,000. Quantitative Advantage LLC owned about 0.43% of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MUST. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 23.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 86,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 16,556 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF during the third quarter valued at $305,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 78.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 12,526 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF during the third quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 163.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MUST traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.30. 76,415 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,121. Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF has a 12-month low of $20.21 and a 12-month high of $23.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.89.

