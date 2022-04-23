Qtum Trading 7% Lower This Week (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 22nd. Qtum has a market cap of $666.86 million and approximately $102.06 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Qtum has traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar. One Qtum coin can now be bought for approximately $6.40 or 0.00016249 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000082 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded down 34.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $7,868,772.72 or 0.00000966 BTC.

About Qtum

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,944,501 coins and its circulating supply is 104,134,176 coins. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org . Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts. QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain. “

Qtum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

