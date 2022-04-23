PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Shares Sold by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. cut its stake in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,114 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,187 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. owned 0.06% of PVH worth $4,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in PVH by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 93,007 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,919,000 after purchasing an additional 6,143 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PVH by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 53,069 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in PVH by 786.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 40,375 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,306,000 after purchasing an additional 35,819 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in PVH by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,553 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in PVH by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 27,580 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

In other PVH news, EVP Dana Perlman sold 455 shares of PVH stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $36,627.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,924.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE PVH traded down $3.03 on Friday, hitting $75.29. The company had a trading volume of 936,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,530,006. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 5.66, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.83. PVH Corp. has a 12-month low of $66.10 and a 12-month high of $125.42.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The textile maker reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. PVH had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PVH Corp. will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from PVH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. PVH’s payout ratio is presently 1.13%.

Several brokerages have commented on PVH. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of PVH from $140.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PVH in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut shares of PVH from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PVH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of PVH from $103.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.29.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

