Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.33.

Several analysts have weighed in on PRPL shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on Purple Innovation from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. B. Riley lowered their price target on Purple Innovation from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Roth Capital cut Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Purple Innovation from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Purple Innovation from $5.50 to $4.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

In other Purple Innovation news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 1,797,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.23 per share, for a total transaction of $12,996,250.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 3,907,545 shares of company stock worth $27,392,550 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 35.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRPL. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 7.8% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Purple Innovation by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Purple Innovation by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the period.

PRPL stock traded down $0.29 on Monday, reaching $4.81. 1,830,471 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,964,813. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $322.12 million, a PE ratio of -16.03 and a beta of 1.63. Purple Innovation has a twelve month low of $4.73 and a twelve month high of $36.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.35 and a 200-day moving average of $10.81.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.09). Purple Innovation had a negative return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 0.56%. The firm had revenue of $186.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Purple Innovation will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. The company also offers bases, foundations, sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, weighted blankets, and duvets, as well as pet beds. It markets and sells its products through its e-commerce online channels retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through Purple retail showrooms.

