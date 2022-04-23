Public Mint Price Reaches $0.0669 (MINT)

Public Mint (MINT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 23rd. Over the last week, Public Mint has traded up 0.7% against the dollar. One Public Mint coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0669 or 0.00000169 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Public Mint has a total market cap of $6.41 million and $2,488.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00023082 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Public Mint Coin Profile

MINT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 95,889,530 coins. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

