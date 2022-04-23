PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Stock Holdings Boosted by North Star Asset Management Inc.

North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 124,351 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,532 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of PTC worth $15,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 121.0% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PTC in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PTC in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Cutler Group LP raised its holdings in shares of PTC by 401.0% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of PTC during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

In other PTC news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.16, for a total transaction of $580,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 3,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.27, for a total transaction of $434,966.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on PTC from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of PTC from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of PTC from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PTC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.11.

Shares of PTC stock traded down $2.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $99.12. The company had a trading volume of 978,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,626. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. PTC Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.00 and a 1-year high of $153.73. The company has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.26.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $457.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.88 million. PTC had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 17.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.

