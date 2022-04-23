Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) Receives $89.85 Average PT from Analysts

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $87.08.

PROSY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Prosus from €47.00 ($50.54) to €45.40 ($48.82) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Investec downgraded Prosus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Prosus from €97.00 ($104.30) to €76.00 ($81.72) in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Prosus in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Prosus from €122.00 ($131.18) to €110.00 ($118.28) in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.

Shares of Prosus stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 536,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,062,497. Prosus has a 12-month low of $9.06 and a 12-month high of $22.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.89.

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. It operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education, etail, health, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Central and Eastern Europe, and Asia.

