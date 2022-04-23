Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Given New $176.00 Price Target at Barclays

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $167.00 to $176.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $164.50.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $161.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $390.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.49, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.46. Procter & Gamble has a 1 year low of $130.29 and a 1 year high of $165.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.47.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 31.99%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.9133 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.48%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 281,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.58, for a total value of $45,166,497.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total transaction of $204,935.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 493,622 shares of company stock worth $79,418,240 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PG. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth about $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

