PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) Lifted to “Sector Outperform” at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has $100.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PSMT. StockNews.com started coverage on PriceSmart in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. UBS Group raised PriceSmart from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

PSMT stock opened at $80.34 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.15. PriceSmart has a fifty-two week low of $66.77 and a fifty-two week high of $95.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

PriceSmart ( NASDAQ:PSMT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 2.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. PriceSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.52%.

In related news, EVP Nicolas Maslowski sold 2,839 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.59, for a total value of $231,634.01. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,147,155.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert E. Price sold 10,000 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total value of $850,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 729,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,051,286.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,743 shares of company stock worth $5,864,614. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in PriceSmart by 301.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 57,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,461,000 after buying an additional 43,206 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PriceSmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,606,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of PriceSmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of PriceSmart by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of PriceSmart by 66.6% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 3,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products, essential goods, fresh produce, prepared foods, and fresh-baked goods, as well as provides services, such as optical, tire center, and other ancillary services.

