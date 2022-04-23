Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) Director Purchases $13,483.10 in Stock

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS – Get Rating) Director Steve Bartkowski bought 1,847 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.30 per share, with a total value of $13,483.10. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 89,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $654,883. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Steve Bartkowski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Sunday, April 17th, Steve Bartkowski bought 674 shares of Preferred Apartment Communities stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.74 per share, with a total value of $9,260.76.

NYSE APTS opened at $24.92 on Friday. Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.13 and a 52-week high of $25.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.00.

Preferred Apartment Communities ( NYSE:APTS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.34. Preferred Apartment Communities had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 1.70%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Preferred Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently -26.92%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Preferred Apartment Communities by 180.0% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Preferred Apartment Communities by 294.3% during the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Preferred Apartment Communities by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Preferred Apartment Communities during the first quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on APTS shares. Jonestrading downgraded shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.90.

Preferred Apartment Communities Company Profile (Get Rating)

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc (NYSE: APTS) is a real estate investment trust engaged primarily in the ownership and operation of Class A multifamily properties, with select investments in grocery anchored shopping centers, Class A office buildings, and student housing properties. Preferred Apartment Communities' investment objective is to generate attractive, stable returns for stockholders by investing in income-producing properties and acquiring or originating real estate loans for multifamily properties.

