Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Price Target Increased to $58.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Portland General Electric from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Mizuho upgraded Portland General Electric from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays upgraded Portland General Electric from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Portland General Electric in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Portland General Electric stock opened at $53.11 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.72. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.45. Portland General Electric has a 52-week low of $45.40 and a 52-week high of $57.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Portland General Electric ( NYSE:POR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $608.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.12 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th will be issued a $0.4525 dividend. This is a boost from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 63.24%.

In related news, Director Kathryn Jean Jackson sold 5,000 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total value of $243,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Larry Neal Bekkedahl sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total value of $136,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 658,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,336,000 after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Portland General Electric by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Portland General Electric in the first quarter worth about $1,015,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 3,161.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 26,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 26,019 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Portland General Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $259,000. 92.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,274 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 415 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 572 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

