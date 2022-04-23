Portion Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.20 Million (PRT)

Portion (PRT) traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 22nd. Portion has a total market cap of $6.20 million and $18,757.00 worth of Portion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Portion coin can currently be purchased for $0.0133 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Portion has traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002532 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003453 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002527 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00034088 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.23 or 0.00104265 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Portion Profile

Portion (CRYPTO:PRT) is a coin. Portion’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 466,358,363 coins. The Reddit community for Portion is https://reddit.com/r/PortionArt . Portion’s official Twitter account is @papushatech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Russia, Papusha is a green oil processing platform. It allows its users to invest in a green technology designed to convert oil refineries residues into liquid fuel. By binding the PRT token and the production resultant from the oil processing, Papusha expects to create a tokenized investment ecosystem for its technology application. The PRT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a token that represents an investment digital asset as it is linked directly to the capacity of processing the oil residues into liquid fuel from Papusha. “

