Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.30 EPS

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $1.30, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 70.81% and a net margin of 12.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. Pool updated its FY 2022 guidance to $18.340-$19.090 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $18.34-19.09 EPS.

Pool stock opened at $415.74 on Friday. Pool has a twelve month low of $401.51 and a twelve month high of $582.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $443.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $489.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.03%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pool in the fourth quarter valued at $634,000. Stewart Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Pool by 1,928.4% in the fourth quarter. Stewart Asset Management LLC now owns 32,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,120,000 after acquiring an additional 30,855 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pool by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Pool by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Pool by 66.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,276 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on POOL shares. Longbow Research upgraded Pool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $594.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Pool from $600.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pool in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Pool in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $538.80.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

