Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Shares Purchased by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) by 177.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 756 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Polaris were worth $83,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Polaris by 0.3% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 30,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,659,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Polaris by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Polaris by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Polaris by 0.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Polaris by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PII has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Polaris in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Polaris from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Polaris from $145.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Polaris from $132.00 to $117.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Polaris presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.64.

In related news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 4,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $532,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PII stock traded down $3.64 on Friday, hitting $103.16. The stock had a trading volume of 657,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,174. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.63. Polaris Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.68 and a 1 year high of $147.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $111.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.70.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 49.54% and a net margin of 6.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. This is a boost from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Polaris’s payout ratio is presently 32.53%.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through six segments: ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

