Points.com (NASDAQ:PCOM) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Points.com (NASDAQ:PCOM – Get Rating) (TSE:PTS) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on PCOM. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Points.com from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Points.com from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.25.

PCOM stock opened at $16.21 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.86. The company has a market capitalization of $242.23 million, a P/E ratio of -540.33 and a beta of 1.43. Points.com has a 1-year low of $13.98 and a 1-year high of $19.25.

Points.com ( NASDAQ:PCOM Get Rating ) (TSE:PTS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The information services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Points.com had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The business had revenue of $115.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Points.com will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Points.com stock. QV Investors Inc. bought a new stake in Points.com Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOM – Get Rating) (TSE:PTS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 726,154 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,354,000. QV Investors Inc. owned about 4.86% of Points.com at the end of the most recent quarter. 55.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Points.com

Points.com Inc provides technology solutions to loyalty industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers Currency Retailing for its members to get more of their currency, whenever they need it; Travel Accrual for its members to book any hotel, car, or activity and earn currency; Everyday Accrual for members to earn currency on day-to-day purchases; Travel Rewards for members to redeem their currency for hotel stays and car rentals; Everyday Rewards for members to redeem their currency for more than travel; and Currency Utility for members to do so much more with currency.

