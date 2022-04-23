Piper Sandler Trims Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Target Price to $350.00

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:ELGet Rating) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $380.00 to $350.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on EL. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $355.00 to $374.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $352.00 to $326.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $342.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $353.14.

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $264.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $94.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $278.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $315.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Estée Lauder Companies has a 1-year low of $248.42 and a 1-year high of $374.20.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:ELGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $5.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 44.71%. Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Estée Lauder Companies will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,152 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.94, for a total transaction of $354,746.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael O’hare sold 16,389 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.88, for a total transaction of $5,078,623.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,816 shares of company stock worth $15,940,998 over the last ninety days. 12.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter worth $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. American National Bank increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 147.6% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 405.0% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.54% of the company’s stock.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

