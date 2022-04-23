Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

PINS has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Pinterest from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Cleveland Research cut Pinterest from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Pinterest from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Pinterest from $50.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Guggenheim cut Pinterest from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pinterest currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.50.

Shares of Pinterest stock opened at $19.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a PE ratio of 42.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.14. Pinterest has a 12 month low of $19.47 and a 12 month high of $81.77.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $846.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $831.23 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 12.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Pinterest will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 22,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $584,714.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christine Flores sold 31,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $812,824.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 236,723 shares of company stock valued at $6,210,023. 8.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 242.5% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 214.8% in the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

