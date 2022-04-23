Pinkcoin (PINK) Trading 1.9% Lower Over Last Week

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. One Pinkcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Pinkcoin has a total market capitalization of $786,367.87 and $17.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Pinkcoin has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $102.65 or 0.00259124 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00012175 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004556 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000827 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00022131 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002214 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $259.01 or 0.00653821 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000048 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Pinkcoin Coin Profile

PINK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 460,837,170 coins and its circulating supply is 435,576,734 coins. The official message board for Pinkcoin is slack.with.pink . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pinkcoin’s official website is getstarted.with.pink

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

Buying and Selling Pinkcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pinkcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pinkcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

