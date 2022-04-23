Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of PME opened at $0.64 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.67. The stock has a market cap of $54.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of -1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Pingtan Marine Enterprise has a one year low of $0.42 and a one year high of $1.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Pingtan Marine Enterprise by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 20,962 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Pingtan Marine Enterprise by 123.9% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 81,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 45,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 112,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 26,345 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean fishing business. The company catches a range of fish species, such as squid, ribbon fish, croaker fish, and cuttle fish. As of December 31, 2020, it owned 51 squid jigging vessels, 26 trawlers, 25 seine vessels, 13 drifters, 4 longline fishing vessels, and 3 transport vessels, as well as had operating license rights to 20 drifters.

