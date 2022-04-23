Permission Coin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $289,368.00 (ASK)

Permission Coin (ASK) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 22nd. Permission Coin has a market cap of $21.04 million and approximately $289,368.00 worth of Permission Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Permission Coin has traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Permission Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002530 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00046285 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,956.30 or 0.07477686 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000172 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.78 or 0.00039910 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39,525.79 or 0.99976928 BTC.

Permission Coin Profile

Permission Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,152,399,488 coins. Permission Coin’s official website is permission.io . The Reddit community for Permission Coin is https://reddit.com/r/PermissionIO . Permission Coin’s official Twitter account is @permissionIO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ASK is a cryptocurrency that enables permission advertising for eCommerce. ASK coins make it easy for the users to securely grant permission and monetize their data across a decentralized eCommerce ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Permission Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Permission Coin directly using US dollars.

