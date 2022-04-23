Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PEN. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Penumbra from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $335.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Penumbra presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $287.90.

Shares of NYSE PEN opened at $186.79 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $210.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.09. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,245.35 and a beta of 0.46. Penumbra has a 12-month low of $186.19 and a 12-month high of $320.00.

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $204.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.29 million. Penumbra had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 3.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Penumbra will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.23, for a total transaction of $337,845.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,028 shares of company stock worth $682,033. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 6 Meridian boosted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 4.6% during the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 0.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

