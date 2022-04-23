Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of PWOD opened at $24.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Penns Woods Bancorp has a one year low of $22.75 and a one year high of $26.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.13 million, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.22 and a 200 day moving average of $24.08.

Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Penns Woods Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 22.88%. The business had revenue of $16.12 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. Penns Woods Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.39%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWOD. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Penns Woods Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Penns Woods Bancorp by 125.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Penns Woods Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $262,000. 20.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank and Luzerne Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. It accepts time, demand, and savings deposits, including super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as checking and individual retirement accounts.

