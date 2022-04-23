Peet DeFi Tops 24-Hour Volume of $35,657.00 (PTE)

Peet DeFi (PTE) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. One Peet DeFi coin can currently be purchased for about $1.06 or 0.00002731 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Peet DeFi has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Peet DeFi has a market cap of $42,080.63 and $35,657.00 worth of Peet DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002519 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.93 or 0.00047662 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,946.02 or 0.07417501 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000170 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00043657 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,726.82 or 1.00024502 BTC.

Peet DeFi Profile

Peet DeFi’s total supply is 989,066 coins and its circulating supply is 39,728 coins. Peet DeFi’s official Twitter account is @peet_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here . Peet DeFi’s official website is peetdecentralized.finance . The official message board for Peet DeFi is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5285069

Peet DeFi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peet DeFi directly using U.S. dollars.

