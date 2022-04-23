Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $240.00 price target on the software maker’s stock, up from their prior price target of $220.00.

PCTY has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $320.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Paylocity from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $244.00 to $249.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paylocity from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $249.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $259.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $191.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of 121.31 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.46. Paylocity has a one year low of $154.26 and a one year high of $314.49.

Paylocity ( NASDAQ:PCTY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $196.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.87 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 16.99%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Paylocity will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 47,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.10, for a total transaction of $9,570,072.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 22,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.99, for a total transaction of $4,395,888.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Paylocity by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,053,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $957,322,000 after buying an additional 139,502 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Paylocity by 8.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,212,139 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $339,885,000 after buying an additional 98,561 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Paylocity by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,145,240 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $270,460,000 after purchasing an additional 97,679 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Paylocity by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 997,524 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $235,575,000 after purchasing an additional 29,876 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Paylocity by 5.8% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 794,297 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $163,442,000 after purchasing an additional 43,297 shares during the period. 68.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplify payroll, automate processes and manage compliance requirements within one system; expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions; human capital management and employee self-service solutions, document library, compliance dashboard, and HR edge; time and attendance solution, which tracks time and attendance data, eliminating the need for manual tracking of accruals and reducing administrative tasks; schedule tracking services; and time collection devices, including kiosks, time clocks, and mobile and web applications.

