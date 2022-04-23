Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $259.88.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Paylocity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Paylocity from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Paylocity in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Paylocity in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Paylocity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

In other news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 47,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.10, for a total value of $9,570,072.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 22,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.99, for a total value of $4,395,888.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCTY. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Paylocity by 315.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 735,262 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $206,167,000 after purchasing an additional 558,180 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,047,561 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $293,736,000 after acquiring an additional 394,456 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Paylocity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,299,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 120.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 542,292 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $128,068,000 after acquiring an additional 296,846 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,053,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $957,322,000 after acquiring an additional 139,502 shares during the period. 68.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PCTY traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $191.67. The company had a trading volume of 277,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,888. The company has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.31 and a beta of 1.31. Paylocity has a 1 year low of $154.26 and a 1 year high of $314.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $201.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.05.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $196.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.87 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 12.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Paylocity will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplify payroll, automate processes and manage compliance requirements within one system; expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions; human capital management and employee self-service solutions, document library, compliance dashboard, and HR edge; time and attendance solution, which tracks time and attendance data, eliminating the need for manual tracking of accruals and reducing administrative tasks; schedule tracking services; and time collection devices, including kiosks, time clocks, and mobile and web applications.

