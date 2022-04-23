Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 350 Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lessened its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Delta Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 19,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,710,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 197.4% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 66,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 43,812 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the fourth quarter worth $503,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,820,000.

NYSEARCA:GSY opened at $49.74 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.16. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 12 month low of $49.70 and a 12 month high of $50.53.

