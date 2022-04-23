Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Purchases New Stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the third quarter worth $177,212,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 116.1% in the third quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 632,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $167,678,000 after buying an additional 339,650 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 60.3% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 721,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $191,393,000 after buying an additional 271,592 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 647.3% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 205,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,595,000 after buying an additional 178,365 shares during the period. Finally, Senvest Management LLC increased its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 67.0% in the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 343,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,227,000 after buying an additional 138,005 shares during the period. 71.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEDG stock opened at $251.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.26. The stock has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $302.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $296.76. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $199.33 and a 52 week high of $389.71.

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $551.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.66 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 8.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SEDG shares. Guggenheim raised SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $329.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Northland Securities decreased their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $210.00 to $184.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $345.00 to $266.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $345.00 to $266.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SolarEdge Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.26.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 6,815 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.84, for a total value of $2,104,744.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Zvi Lando sold 19,399 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.08, for a total transaction of $6,422,620.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,214 shares of company stock valued at $14,649,566. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

